Kukatpally: Young Man Killed by Ganja Gang in Hyderabad

Highlights

A young man named Venkataramana was stabbed and killed by a group of youths under the influence of ganja in Kukatpally, Hyderabad.

A young man named Venkataramana was killed in Hyderabad on Sunday night (May 11) by a group of youths who were using ganja.

Five young men were sitting in a park near an apartment in Sardar Patel Nagar, Kukatpally, and were taking ganja. Venkataramana, his friends, and the apartment watchman asked them to stop. One of the gang members, Pawan, got angry and stabbed Venkataramana in the chest with an iron rod.

Venkataramana died on the spot. Locals saw the fight and called the police.

Police have arrested four of the accused. The main person, Pawan, ran away and is still missing. The body was taken to Gandhi Hospital for postmortem. Police are checking if the murder was because of drugs or some personal issue.

