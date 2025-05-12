Students return home from Jammu

Bhubaneswar: Odisha, Student Evacuation, India-Pakistan Conflict, Central Sanskrit University, Safe Return, State Government ArrangementsForty-three students returned home in Odisha from Jammu following the India-Pakistan conflict, an official said.

These students were studying at Central Sanskrit University in Jammu and they were asked to vacate their hostels, he said.

The students were brought to Delhi from where they returned to Odisha on a train, he added.

The State government is working to bring back studentsstudying in Jammu and Kashmir.The Commerce and Transport department made arrangements for the students’ return journey, he said.

They were welcomed by the State government at different railway stations.“The students were provided food, water, transport and other facilities,” the official said.Some students from other places in north India also returned to Bhubaneswar via flights on their own, he said.

They were enrolled in institutions like Doon International School, Welham School and Mussoorie International School, he said.