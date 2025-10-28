‘High time current KSCA committee announces dates for election’

Bengaluru: Former India pacer Venkatesh Prasad on Monday urged Karnataka State Cricket Association’s incumbent administrators to conduct election rather than clinging on to peripheral clauses in the by-law to delay the proceedings.

Prasad along with seasoned administrator Vinay Mruthyunjaya and former Indian women’s cricket team captain Shanta Rangaswamy said election should be initiated at the earliest to avoid the prevailing state of chaos in the association.

“We have all been waiting for the announcement (of the election) to happen. It was supposed to happen long back and by this time a new committee should have taken over the running of the association,” said Prasad here during a select media gathering.

“So, obviously, you know, it (election) was supposed to be held before 30th of September according to rule and the KSCA by-law. So, I think it’s high time the people who are running the show now at KSCA should call for an election,” he added.

The tenure of the current regime headed by BCCI treasurer Raghuram Bhatt was ended on September 30, but a definite date for election is yet to be announced, though the speculation was that the polls would be conducted either in October or November.

The KSCA secretary A Shankar and treasurer ES Jairam had resigned taking the moral responsibility for the stampede near Chinnaswamy Stadium following Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s victory in the IPL 2025. In the tragic turn of events, 11 fans were killed and several others left injured.

“There is no secretary, no president as he has gone to BCCI, no treasurer or even vice president for that matter. So, it’s high time they announce the dates for the elections. In fact, there is a rule which specifies that vacancies have to be filled within 45 days.