Honorable Deve Gowda, if your son repeatedly announces party dissolution and political retirement, where should the activists go?: DCM DK Shivakumar question

Bengaluru: "Honorable Deve Gowda, if your son repeatedly says that he will dissolve the JDS and retire from politics, where should the party leaders and workers go? Your son will change his ideology every other morning, he will develop a relationship with anyone. But what about the party workers who believe in the ideology?” KPCC president DK Shivakumar questioned JDS leader Deve Gowda.

DK Shivakumar spoke at the Congress party joining program of the JDS leaders and activists of Channapatna Assembly Constituency at the KPCC office on Queen's Road .

Shivakumar politely asked Deve Gowda who had warned him, "Mr. DK Sivakumar, don't play your game." As he said on this occasion "On Mahatma Gandhi's birthday, we are inducting JDS leaders and activists who have believed in our party's ideology. Thousands of people from all over the state have come to join the party.

He said, former Prime Minister Deve Gowda has warned me. 'Mr DK Shivakumar your game will not work.' The Devegowdas are big. I gladly accept his word with great respect. Respected Deve Gowda, you and your party leaders have said many times that they will not join hands with the BJP. But now you have joined hands. Irrespective of politics, how should innocent people receive the message you have sent by alliance with BJP? In such a situation, as the party president shouldn't I welcome someone who believed in ideology and joined our party?





Didn't you also play chess and football game by inducting many Congress leaders into your party in the past? Tie up anyone you want, lock them up inside the house. We don't say no, said Shivakumar.



CM Ibrahim, who was earlier MLC from our party, resigned from his position as MLC and you made him the state president of your party. What did they say now? He said that he himself, who is the president of the party, has not been informed about the alliance. Most of the leaders and workers of your party have expressed the same opinion. Many are looking towards Congress, he said.

Our leader Sonia Gandhi and leader Mallikarjuna Kharge have given us the authority to welcome others to our party by going to every house and every worker in the state and also said let's save the country. We respect everyone. What you, BJP have done in the past is in the pages of history. You know very well that I don't care if this DK Shivakumar gets scared. As the president of a party with a long history, I have the responsibility and commitment to induct those into the party who believe in the principles and ethics of the party, he said.

I have been involved in politics in Satanur, Kanakapura since 1985 till now. My brother Suresh and Tejaswini have also done politics with me. You also know that this DK Shivakumar is not afraid of threats. We have joined hands with you and have empowered you. We know who said what and when. There is no need to dig up the old ones and answer them. No matter how many warnings you give, the people who brought you up in your sons' constituency have come to join the Congress party today. I wholeheartedly welcome all those who have come here, he said.

"You have come here to join the party as our representative. Tour your constituencies and districts, each should bring at least 20+ people to the party. You are acting according to your conscience. Not only the people of your constituency but also many party workers from all corners of the state are with you. As the ballot is stronger than the bullet, don't be afraid of their bullet words, answer through the ballot, said Shivakumar.

Yesterday, Kumaraswamy had announced his retirement from politics if the state's burning issues were not resolved in the next five years from the BJP alliance. How many times will you announce your retirement as party leader? What should leaders and workers who believe in you do? You can have a relationship with anyone if you are open minded. But what should happen to leaders and supporters who do politics on ideology? Questions Shivakumar.

He added, I don't need to call anyone to come to our party, workers from other parties are coming to our party like a sea. From Bidar to Chamarajanagar, any district leader who agrees with the party ideology is welcome to our party. This party is not based on any one person. Even without me, our party will continue.