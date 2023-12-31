  • Menu
Housing scheme: CM instructs officials to submit proposals

Housing scheme: CM instructs officials to submit proposals
Bengaluru: Housing and Minorities Welfare Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan said that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has instructed to submit a proposal about the funds required for the completion of 52,189 houses which are meant to be distributed among the poor under the Pradhan Mantri Awaz Yojan by the Rajiv Gandhi Housing Corporation.

The minister said in the review meeting of the Housing Department at the House Office, Krishna, the CM was briefed that the beneficiaries haven’t paid their contribution of Rs 2013 crore towards the construction of 52,189 houses.

So, the department required RS 2168 crore. The CM asked to submit a proposal to the Cabinet about the funds required to complete the project in a phased manner.

