Hubli Dharwad police removed 530 rowdy sheeters from list

Hubli: In a significant development, the Hubli-Dharwad Police Commissionerate has removed 530 names from its list of rowdy sheeters. The decision was made on various grounds, including alertness and other relevant information.

The rowdy sheeter list, which previously comprised over 2,000 individuals, has seen several changes over the years, with many names being added and removed based on their criminal involvements. Rowdy sheeters are individuals involved in multiple criminal cases such as murder, extortion, theft, and robbery, and their inclusion on the list is contingent upon being implicated in more than one criminal case.

According to police records, a substantial number of rowdies were delisted between 2018 and 2023, showing a trend of reducing the number of individuals designated as rowdy sheeters. The release process involves regularly updating the list based on the readiness of each rowdy and the criteria set by the authorities.

In a year-on-year breakdown, 13 names were removed from the list in 2018, 20 in 2019, 11 in 2020, 17 in 2021, 9 in 2022, and a significant 480 in 2023. The removal of 480 rowdy sheeters in 2023 represents the largest delisting of individuals from the list in any single year.

The decision to drop the names of these rowdy sheeters has been met with mixed reactions from the public. While some commend the police for their vigilance in updating the list and removing those who may have reformed or no longer pose a threat, others express concern over the potential risks of releasing individuals who have been involved in serious criminal activities.

Hubli-Dharwad Police Commissionerate assures the public that the removal of names from the rowdy sheeter list is carried out after thorough consideration and assessment of each individual’s involvement in criminal activities. The authorities aim to maintain public safety while recognizing the possibility of reform and rehabilitation for certain individuals.

The delisting of rowdy sheeters from the 2023 list marks a significant milestone in the ongoing efforts to curb criminal activities and maintain law and order in Hubli-Dharwad. The police continue to work diligently to keep the city safe and free from the influence of criminal elements.