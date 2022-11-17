Huge demonstration by AAP on Nov 19

Bengaluru: The Aam Aadmi Party will stage a massive protest at Freedom Park in Bengaluru on Saturday against the state BJP government, which has been neglecting the increasing number of deaths of motorists for potholes.

Speaking in a press meet, Bengaluru, A A P Bengaluru City President Mohan Dasari said, "Accidents, injuries and deaths due to potholes are common these days. Innocent motorists are suffering due to government's negligence and corruption. This government does not have the guts to take action against those responsible for the potholes. The Aam Aadmi Party will stage a massive protest at Freedom Park on Saturday 19th November against this shameful anti-people government and then lay siege to Vidhana Soudha. By doing this, we will make the corrupt B J P government feel the heat."

"Many family members of road accident, potholes victims will participate in this protest and demand justice from the government. We are requesting the leaders and workers of social organisations, pro-Kannada organisations and civic organisations to join hands in this pro-people struggle. All the people of Bengaluru, especially the motorists and the youth should participate and make the demonstration a success. Getting good roads is everyone's right and people should unite for this," requested Mohan Dasari.

AAP Bengaluru City organisation secretary Suresh Rathod said, "The B J P government is hesitating to even give compensation to the families of those people who died or injured due to potholes, let alone filling the potholes appropriately. None of the ministers including chief minister, MLAs, officials even show the courtesy to meet the victims and console them. The corruption of this B J P government and B B M P is rampant even though the High Court has reprimanded it repeatedly. They are cheating the Bengalureans by repeatedly pushing the deadline forward."