Huge response to Metro WhatsApp tickets

Bengaluru: The decision of Namma Metro Corporation to issue tickets through QR codes of WhatsApp and 'Namma Metro' mobile app from November 1, on Karnataka Rajyotsava, has received good response from the public sector.

Thousands of people took advantage of the service on Tuesday, the first day of its introduction, and by 8.30 pm it was reported that around 1,669 tickets had been sold. Along with this, around 14,400 users have used the WhatsApp chat bot which is an indication that people will respond to it in the coming days. BMRCL Corporation has provided additional benefits to metro commuters. Along with smart card and coin tickets, QR code tickets have also been started through WhatsApp and through the app.

So now metro passengers with smart phones do not need to stand in front of ticket counters to buy tokens. BMRCL is the first metro to introduce an end-to-end ticketing system on WhatsApp in the global transit space.

Single journey QR tickets can be purchased online in these modes. To purchase QR tickets, passengers need to register themselves by downloading the 'Namma Metro' app from Play Store from their Android OS mobile. You can save the official BMRCL WhatsApp chatbot mobile number 8105556677 in the mobile and send the message "Hi" to start the interaction with the chatbot to buy QR tickets. Chatbot is available in both Kannada and English languages for Android and iOS mobile users.