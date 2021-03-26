IAF ab initio trainees’ passing-out parade 

Bengaluru: On the occasion of the passing-out of ab initio trainees of the IAF, an impressive parade was conducted at Air Force Station Jalahalli in Bengaluru on Friday. Air Vice Marshal GSPN Chowdary, Senior Maintenance Staff Officer, Training Command was the Reviewing Officer at the parade. With the culmination of their training, around 1,200 airmen trainees joined the mainstream of the IAF.

The parade was witnessed by a large number of air warriors, ab initio trainees and other guests. The Reviewing Officer presented trophies to the Best in Trade to Leading Aircraftsman Sanjeet Kumar for Electronics Fitter Trade, Leading Aircraftsman Dinesh for Electrital Fitter (Restructured) Ground and Leading Aircraftsman Sahil Poonia for Electrical Fitter (Resctured) Aviation. Leading Aircraftsman Sahil Poonia secured the Best All Rounder Trophy.

The Reviewing Officer congratulated the graduating trainees and those who performed well in different fields. He said that the country reposed enormous faith in each one of them to guard the air frontier of the nation and reiterated the need to utilize their training in pursuit of excellence to achieve professional goals. He lauded the remarkable efforts put up by the instructional staff and all those connected with the training, both directly and indirectly at the Training Institutes and Air Force Station Jalahalli.