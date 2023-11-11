Impending Hike in Milk Prices Looms

Bengaluru: In response to alleged mounting pressure from state federations, consumers in Karnataka may witness a surge in the prices of Nandini milk and curd come the New Year.

The Ministry of Animal Husbandry, headed by Minister Venkatesh, revealed that the state's milk federations have proposed a price increase, citing financial losses in the industry. Although the government has not yet signalled an immediate hike, the Minister acknowledged the indirect pressure from dairy farmers urging a revision in milk prices.

Venkatesh highlighted the existing disparities in milk prices between Karnataka and neighbouring states, shedding light on the concerns raised by the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) members and other stakeholders. Currently, Nandini milk is retailed at Rs. 42 per litre, whereas the prices in neighbouring states hover between Rs. 48 to 51 per litre.

"The proposed increase in milk prices is a response to the ongoing financial challenges faced by the milk federations, and there is a collective call from KMF members, dairy farmers, and industry partners to align Karnataka's milk prices with those in neighbouring states," stated Venkatesh.

While the Minister affirmed that there are no immediate plans for a price hike, the industry dynamics suggest an imminent adjustment to ensure the sustainability of the dairy sector in the state.

As discussions between the government and milk federations unfold, consumers brace themselves for a potential revision in milk and curd prices in the coming year, with the industry grappling with the economic intricacies of balancing the interests of both consumers and dairy producers.