Live
- Gujarat court verdict: Maharashtra Congress stage protests, slams BJP ‘vendetta’ against Rahul Gandhi
- Pakistan Election Commission hit by cyber attack
- 3 killed in Jammu-Srinagar highway accident
- Hi-KALPAA announces strategic partnership with KindieDays to enhance early childhood education in India
- Gorakhpur-Lucknow Vande Bharat train commences its first journey
- Titan shares end over 1 pc higher after company's quarterly update
- Improving nutrition and infrastructure is welcome
- Crypto funding drops for 5th straight quarter amid regulatory checks
- Amarnath Yatra: JK govt takes steps towards zero-waste pilgrimage
- Focus on quality education in the budget is welcome
Improving nutrition and infrastructure is welcome
Niru Agarwal shares her comment on the Karnataka Budget, which was announced today (July 7). She is a Trustee, Greenwood High International School
The budget provides a much-needed impetus towards empowering the education sector. The budget has taken the very important initiative to address learning deficiencies among children as this has been the most critical task for students after the pandemic.
The announcement on improving nutrition and infrastructure is welcome as children from schools will find greater motivation to attend classes and benefit in terms of better health. The initiative to train staff in English is also a positive step as progress in the current scenario is linked to one’s ability to be good in the language.
The integration of tech by setting up innovation labs in colleges and much more are thoughtful decisions to move towards uniform quality of education across the state. All in all, this is a balanced budget for the Indian education sector.