Increase in elephant task force group, installation of radio collar ordered: Minister Eshwar

Bengaluru: Forest, Ecology and Environment Minister Eshwar Khandre, who has expressed shock and grief over the death of five people from elephant attacks since August 13, has instructed the forest officials to create more awareness in this regard among the people living in the forest and to take precautionary measures.

The Minister held a meeting with the senior officials of the Forest Department at Vikasa Soudha and expressed concern about the increase in human-wildlife conflict. Precious human lives should not be harmed, while wild animals should not be killed by touching the illegal electric fence and falling into the coils placed in the fence. He directed the concerned forest officials to take strict action in this regard.

When elephants are seen near human settlements, farmers' farm, paddy fields, the minister directed them to return the elephants to the forest quickly and to inform the surrounding people through WhatsApp, SMS and public campaign methods to reduce the loss of lives.

Increase in the number of elephant task forces: On the same occasion, Minister Eshwar Khandre instructed to increase the number of elephant rapid task forces currently working in Chamarajanagar and Kodagu, where elephants are posing danger, to immediately drive the elephants to the forest.

Radio Caller: Not all elephants come inside the town. Officials explained to the Minister that only a few elephants repeatedly attack and damage the town, such elephants are identified and fitted with radio collars.

At present, radio collars have been installed for 14 such forests in the state. This gives complete information about the movement of elephants. At present, 30 more radio collars are available in the Forest Department, and they are being fitted with radio collars before capturing the elephants and releasing them into the wild. Earlier they were waiting for the World Wildlife Fund, now the department itself is buying radio collars. Officials informed that each radio collar costs about Rs 7 lakhs.

Railway Barricade: Railway barricade is a good method to prevent wild boars from entering town. Officials said that the areas where elephants often come to the country are identified and barricaded.