India Emerges as Global Data Analytics Hub; Free Online Courses Gain Traction

Bangaluru: With the global demand for data science professionals on the rise, India has become a key player in the field, accounting for 17.4% of job postings requiring data analytics skills between January and July 2024, according to Cornerstone’s Global State of the Skills Economy Report.

As businesses increasingly rely on data to drive decisions and personalise services, data science skills are becoming essential across functions—not just in technical roles. In response, a number of free online courses are helping both freshers and professionals upskill in this high-growth area.

Here are five top free courses in data science for 2025:

Data Science Foundations – Great Learning Academy

A beginner-friendly course covering core concepts such as statistics, probability, and data types, with a focus on real-world applications.

Introduction to Data Analytics – Coursera

Offers an overview of the data lifecycle, including collection, cleaning, and visualisation, using tools like Excel, SQL, and Tableau.

Introduction to Data Science using Python – Udemy

Teaches the basics of data science with Python, including use of Pandas, NumPy, and Matplotlib for analysis and visualisation.

Python Fundamentals for Beginners – Great Learning Academy

Introduces Python programming from scratch, covering key concepts and data structures relevant to data science.

Data Storytelling – EdX

Focuses on communicating insights through visualisation using tools like Google Data Studio, with emphasis on narrative and design principles.

These free resources aim to make data science more accessible and help learners stay competitive in an evolving job market.