India flaunts LCA Tejas at air show

Bengaluru: India on Wednesday showcased its home-grown fighter Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas at the 13th edition of the biennial Aero India 2021, with a spectacular display of its strike capabilities and daring manoeuvres at the Yelahanka air base on the city's outskirts.

Flown by Indian Air Force (IAF) fighter pilot Manish Tolani, the indigenous Tejas demonstrated its prowess and agility through breath-taking aerobatics, including thunderous rapid rolls, vertical Charlie, upside down and angular flying display on the first day of the 3-day air show. Designed and developed by the city-based state-run Aircraft Development Agency (ADA) of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and built by state-run Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL), Tejas is the world's only light combat aircraft. The IAF has already inducted the LCA-1 in its fighter fleet squadron at its Sulur air base in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore.

The city-based company has delivered 20 Tejas and in the process of delivering the remaining 20. Other military aircraft that flew at the inaugural event of the air show in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Karnataka Chief Minister B.Y. Yediyurappa and other dignitaries include Rafale fighters of the French aerospace major Dassault, Sukhoi-30 MKi, Jaguar, advanced jet trainer Hawk and HAL-made helicopters such as ALH (Advanced Light Helicopter), Light Combat Helicopter and Light Utility Helicopter.

The highlight of the 2-hour long opening show was the dazzling aerobatics by the IAF's 9 Surya Kiran Hawks and 4 Sarang ALHs Dhruv.

The US B1-Bomber also flew along with LCA at the opening event. The maiden joint aerobatics by Surya Kirans and Sarang choppers was the highlight of the show at different altitudes.

Both the aerobatic teams flew in heart formation with their trail smoke on a bright sunny day.

Dornier 228, Hindustan Turbo Trainer (HTT)-40 and LUH and ALH Mk III of the HAL were at the static display.