Collectors crack down to ensure fair and hassle-free Inter exams

Karimnagar/Kumaram Bheem Asifabad: District Collectors Pamela Satpathy and K Haritha conducted inspections at various examination centres on Wednesday as the Intermediate annual examinations commenced, directing officials to ensure transparency, security and a smooth conduct of the examinations.

In Karimnagar, Collector Pamela Satpathy stated that the examinations were being held in a well-regulated and transparent manner, with comprehensive arrangements in place across the district. As first-year examinations began, she visited the Government Junior College (Arts & Commerce) in Karimnagar and Narayana Junior College at Mukarampura to review facilities and supervision mechanisms.

During her inspection, she examined seating arrangements, basic amenities and the functioning of CCTV surveillance systems. She also reviewed student attendance, verification of hall tickets and the deployment of security personnel. Emphasising strict vigilance, she instructed officials to maintain a calm and orderly atmosphere and ensure there was no scope for malpractice. She further directed that foolproof measures be adopted for the safe handling and transportation of answer scripts. Out of 15,389 first-year students, including vocational streams, 14,989 appeared on the first day, while 400 were absent. No malpractice cases were reported.

Meanwhile, in Kumaram Bheem Asifabad, District Collector K Haritha paid a surprise visit to the TGTWRJC Girls and Boys Junior Colleges in the district headquarters to assess examination arrangements. She stressed that the examinations must be conducted safely and without inconvenience to students.

Haritha directed officials to ensure secure custody of question papers, continuous monitoring of CCTV cameras, strict verification of hall tickets and close observation of attendance. She ordered adequate security arrangements at all centres and instructed that Xerox shops near examination venues be closed as a precautionary measure. Students were also advised not to carry mobile phones into the centres and to arrive well in advance to avoid last-minute issues.

Both Collectors instructed officials to strictly follow guidelines and work in coordination until the conclusion of the examinations, ensuring that students could write their papers in a peaceful and disciplined environment.