Mangaluru: Mangaluru International Airport with IndiGo, has connected this port city in coastal Karnataka to Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates. Starting on August 9 IndiGo is operating this flight daily, making it the second overseas destination of the airline from Mangaluru, after Dubai.

The first passenger to check in for this flight, young Nandika V, was given the honour of ushering the new flight by cutting a ribbon, lighting a lamp and cutting a cake along with the crew of the IXE (Mangaluru) Abu Dhabi flight. She also received the first boarding pass.

She was presented with a goody bag from the airline. Flight 6E 1442, skippered by Captain Viqar Yaseen, departed for Abu Dhabi at 2140 hours with 180 passengers aboard.

With this, IXE now has two daily flights to Abu Dhabi. Air India Express operates the other daily flights.

“The launch of this new flight is a testament to the close working relationship between the airline and the airport operator. It enables the region's people easy access to the world.” the airport spokesperson said. On August 10, IXE accorded the traditional water canon salute to the maiden IndiGo Abu Dhabi-Mangaluru flight.

Mangaluru International Airport connects eight Middle Eastern destinations and six domestic destinations,Indigo launches flight to Abu Dhabi