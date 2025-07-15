Live
Indo-Italian Innovation Hub to be set up
Bengaluru: Consulate General of Italy in Bengaluru and the state’s IT/BT department will be establishing a first-of-its-kind bilateral innovation...
Bengaluru: Consulate General of Italy in Bengaluru and the state’s IT/BT department will be establishing a first-of-its-kind bilateral innovation centre in the city, said Alfonso Tagliaferri, Consul General of Italy on Monday. According to him, the letter of intent was signed on July 11 with Rahul Sankanur, Managing Director, Karnataka Innovation and Technology Society (KITS).
“With that, we have taken the first formal step towards establishing an Indo-Italian Innovation Hub in Bengaluru,” he added. He said in the months to come, they will finalise the location, which will most probably be on the premises of one of the Centre of Excellences already active in Bengaluru. “This will mark the beginning of what we believe will become a cornerstone of Indo-Italian cooperation in the following areas -- startup acceleration, bilateral academic interaction.