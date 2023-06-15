Indoor action-adventure park launched in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Bounce Inc, a global freestyle movement inspiring self-expression and human connection in physical activity, has launched a massive indoor adventure park in Bengaluru. Setup with an investment of Rs 20 crore, this new facility, located in Orion Mall, Brigade Gateway is spread across 40,000 square feet, offering an unparalleled experience of joy, fun, and self-powered adrenaline - not only for fitness enthusiasts but for people of all ages.

With over 20 attractions, including the Free-Jump arena, High Performance area, X-Park, Zip Line, Wall Climb, mini BOUNCE, and much more, BOUNCE Inc Bengaluru guarantees an action-packed adventure at attractive prices. The facility boasts 100 plus trampolines, providing ample space for visitors to explore and enjoy the various activities on offer. The venue can also be booked out for birthday parties, school excursions and corporate events.

Commenting on the launch, Keyur Nagori, Director, Bounce Inc India said: ‘With a majority of Indians chanting the fitness mantra and moving towards a more active lifestyle as part of the ‘Fit India Movement’, this trampoline park will provide the perfect blend of fitness and fun for people of all ages. We plan to take our commitment to fitness and fun further by setting up similar facilities in other cities of the country in future. We plan to invest Rs 100 crores for our India expansion plans over the next two years.”

Elaborating on fitness advantages, Tarandeep Singh Sekhon, Chief Business Officer, Bounce Inc India, said, “We strongly advocate the phrase ‘If you can walk, you can bounce’ as our trampoline park is not just about bouncing but also brings in aspects of fitness, fun and entertainment for people of all age groups”.

“Across all our venues globally, the company has established a rigorous safety system, adhering to international industry best practices” said Swanil Sule, Chief Operating Officer, Bounce Inc India.Speaking at the inauguration, VP Retail, Orion Malls by Brigade Group, Sunil Munshi said, “Orion Malls has consistently been the preferred destination for national and international brands to expand their business in the country. We are excited that Bounce has selected our mall for their largest indoor adventure park in the country, to give an unmatched trampoline experience for people of all ages.”