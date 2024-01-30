Live
- Fidelity further marks down Meesho valuation to $3.5 bn
- Imran Khan sentenced to 10 years in cipher case
- Parenting tips: 5 steps to build a secure relationship with the child
- Bhimili Siddham meeting successful, YSRCP will bag three Rajya Sabha seats; YV Subba Reddy
- Nitish Kumar Govt to bring no confidence motion against Speaker on February 10
- Congress leader Chilamathur Mohan Gandhi starts Mahatma Venkata Lakshmamma Seva Trust
- Venkateswara Swamy Devasthanam Hydernagar committee members appointed
- On Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversary, National leaders pay respects to Bapu
- CASEST Receives Prestigious Technovation Award 2024 for Excellence in Skilling
- Magh Gupt Navratri 2024: Know Date, Auspicious Muhurat And Rituals To Follow
Just In
Info Commission for new RTI benches in Mysuru, Davanagere
In an effort to enhance accessibility to the Right to Information (RTI) process for citizens, the Karnataka State Information Commission has recommended the establishment of new RTI benches in Mysore and Davanagere.
Mysuru: In an effort to enhance accessibility to the Right to Information (RTI) process for citizens, the Karnataka State Information Commission has recommended the establishment of new RTI benches in Mysore and Davanagere. Currently, the main RTI bench is situated in Bengaluru , with additional benches in Kalaburagi and Belgavi.
The commission acknowledged the inconvenience faced by citizens from distant villages who find it challenging to travel to the existing benches in Bangalore, Kalaburagi, and Belgavi, especially when senior government officials are often respondents in RTI appeals. The need for citizens to travel to Bengaluru for hearings poses both time and financial constraints. To address this issue, the Commission, led by Chairman NC Srinivasa and Commissioners KP Manjunath, HC Sathyan, Dr. SB Bommanahalli, and Secretary AB Basavaraja, held a plenary session and recommended the establishment of new benches in Mysore and Davanagere for the convenience of the public.
Currently, the main bench in Bangalore faces space constraints, leading to the renting of a portion of the Mythic Society for the creation of two additional benches. The proposed Mysore bench will cover eight districts, including Mysore, Chamarajanagar, Mandya, Hassan, Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, Chikkamagaluru, and Kodagu. The Mysore bench aims to address the pending 3543 cases from these districts.
Chief Information Commissioner NC Srinivas emphasized the importance of setting up new benches in Mysore and Davanagere to save time and money for citizens seeking RTI resolutions. The Commission recommended the establishment of a Davanagere bench, catering to the districts of Davanagere, Chitradurga, Shimoga, Haveri, and Bellary in Central Karnataka, where 2110 appeal cases are currently pending.
Section 15(7) of the Right to Information Act, 2005, permits the establishment of RTI benches outside Bangalore.
With benches already functioning in Bangalore, Belgaum, and Kalaburagi, the proposed benches in Mysore and Davanagere aim to provide greater accessibility and convenience for citizens seeking information through the RTI process.