Info Commission for new RTI benches in Mysuru, Davanagere

Mysuru: In an effort to enhance accessibility to the Right to Information (RTI) process for citizens, the Karnataka State Information Commission has recommended the establishment of new RTI benches in Mysore and Davanagere. Currently, the main RTI bench is situated in Bengaluru , with additional benches in Kalaburagi and Belgavi.

The commission acknowledged the inconvenience faced by citizens from distant villages who find it challenging to travel to the existing benches in Bangalore, Kalaburagi, and Belgavi, especially when senior government officials are often respondents in RTI appeals. The need for citizens to travel to Bengaluru for hearings poses both time and financial constraints. To address this issue, the Commission, led by Chairman NC Srinivasa and Commissioners KP Manjunath, HC Sathyan, Dr. SB Bommanahalli, and Secretary AB Basavaraja, held a plenary session and recommended the establishment of new benches in Mysore and Davanagere for the convenience of the public.

Currently, the main bench in Bangalore faces space constraints, leading to the renting of a portion of the Mythic Society for the creation of two additional benches. The proposed Mysore bench will cover eight districts, including Mysore, Chamarajanagar, Mandya, Hassan, Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, Chikkamagaluru, and Kodagu. The Mysore bench aims to address the pending 3543 cases from these districts.

Chief Information Commissioner NC Srinivas emphasized the importance of setting up new benches in Mysore and Davanagere to save time and money for citizens seeking RTI resolutions. The Commission recommended the establishment of a Davanagere bench, catering to the districts of Davanagere, Chitradurga, Shimoga, Haveri, and Bellary in Central Karnataka, where 2110 appeal cases are currently pending.

Section 15(7) of the Right to Information Act, 2005, permits the establishment of RTI benches outside Bangalore.

With benches already functioning in Bangalore, Belgaum, and Kalaburagi, the proposed benches in Mysore and Davanagere aim to provide greater accessibility and convenience for citizens seeking information through the RTI process.