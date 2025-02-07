Inter- departmental coordination must for timely project execution: Min

Bengaluru: Minister for Minor Irrigation, Science, and Technology, N.S. Boseraju, has called for seamless interdepartmental coordination to ensure the timely completion of key state projects, including the K.C. Valley, H.N. Valley, and Vrishabhavati Valley lift irrigation schemes.

At a meeting held at Vikas Soudha on Tuesday, the Minister reviewed the status of pending approvals for the second phase of the projects, which aim to rejuvenate lakes using treated wastewater.

These projects, spanning Kolar, Chikkaballapur, Bengaluru Rural, and Tumkur districts, are crucial for improving groundwater levels and supporting agriculture and socio-economic development in the region.The first phase of the K.C. Valley and H.N. Valley projects has already been completed, with treated water being discharged into lakes.

However, the second phase awaits approvals from various departments. The recently launched Vrishabhavati Valley Lift Irrigation Project also requires swift clearances for effective implementation.Highlighting the importance of collaboration, Minister Boseraju urged officials to remove administrative bottlenecks and expedite the approval process. “Effective interdepartmental coordination is essential for timely project execution. Delays must be avoided to ensure these initiatives benefit the people at the earliest,” he said. The meeting was attended by Raghavan, Secretary of the Minor Irrigation and Groundwater Development Department, along with senior officials from BDA, KSHIP, KRDCL, National Highways, BWSSB, Revenue, PWD, and other key departments.