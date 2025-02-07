Live
- OTT vs TV TRP Ratings: Amaran and Lucky Bhaskar Shine Across Platforms
- What went wrong in Washington?
- Study shows how PM2.5 raises health, economic costs for elderly
- Thandel Movie Review: Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi Shine in This Emotional Drama
- Tejashwi slams Nitish Kumar over custodial death in Bihar's Muzaffarpur
- RG Kar: Calcutta HC rejects admissibility of Bengal govt’s plea seeking death penalty for sole convict
- Cyberabad police strengthens security coordination with pvt establishments
- Wordle Tips: Clues for February 7th, 2025 Answer
- MyVoice: Views of our readers 7th February 2025
- Karnataka HC quashes plea seeking CBI probe against CM Siddaramaiah in MUDA case
Just In
Inter- departmental coordination must for timely project execution: Min
Minister for Minor Irrigation, Science, and Technology, N.S. Boseraju, has called for seamless interdepartmental coordination to ensure the timely completion of key state projects, including the K.C. Valley, H.N. Valley, and Vrishabhavati Valley lift irrigation schemes.
Bengaluru: Minister for Minor Irrigation, Science, and Technology, N.S. Boseraju, has called for seamless interdepartmental coordination to ensure the timely completion of key state projects, including the K.C. Valley, H.N. Valley, and Vrishabhavati Valley lift irrigation schemes.
At a meeting held at Vikas Soudha on Tuesday, the Minister reviewed the status of pending approvals for the second phase of the projects, which aim to rejuvenate lakes using treated wastewater.
These projects, spanning Kolar, Chikkaballapur, Bengaluru Rural, and Tumkur districts, are crucial for improving groundwater levels and supporting agriculture and socio-economic development in the region.The first phase of the K.C. Valley and H.N. Valley projects has already been completed, with treated water being discharged into lakes.
However, the second phase awaits approvals from various departments. The recently launched Vrishabhavati Valley Lift Irrigation Project also requires swift clearances for effective implementation.Highlighting the importance of collaboration, Minister Boseraju urged officials to remove administrative bottlenecks and expedite the approval process. “Effective interdepartmental coordination is essential for timely project execution. Delays must be avoided to ensure these initiatives benefit the people at the earliest,” he said. The meeting was attended by Raghavan, Secretary of the Minor Irrigation and Groundwater Development Department, along with senior officials from BDA, KSHIP, KRDCL, National Highways, BWSSB, Revenue, PWD, and other key departments.