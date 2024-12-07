Interim bail being misused by Darshan, Spl PP tells HC

Bengaluru: Special Public Prosecutor P. Prasanna Kumar submitted to the Karnataka High Court on Friday that Kannada superstar Darshan, an accused in the sensational fan murder case, has been misusing the interim bail granted to him on medical grounds.

Submitting his objections to the court about granting the regular bail, Prasanna Kumar said that the interim bail was taken citing urgency and the court was told that he was likely to suffer a stroke. Two reports are submitted to the court and the doctors are claiming that Darshan is being treated.

“After 20 days, the report was submitted stating that variations were found in Darshan’s blood pressure. They also claim that preparations are made for surgery. Any patient is given an ‘Amlong 50 MG’ tablet, within 24 hours the blood pressure levels will become normal. The doctors will bring the blood pressure level to normal while administering anesthesia,” he argued.

Prasanna Kumar further said that in the case of Darshan, dramatic situations are created like in films. “The interim bail conditions are misused. Again, they will claim that Darshan will suffer a stroke tomorrow. Until now, surgery has not been conducted and hence, I am requesting the court to cancel the bail,” he said.

When the Bench sought to know the expiry of the bail granted on medical grounds, Prasanna Kumar said “it is ending next week”. C.V. Nagesh, the counsel for Darshan, told the court that the date of Darshan’s surgery had been fixed and the information in this regard would be forwarded to the court. After listening to arguments and counter-arguments, the court adjourned the matter for further hearing on December 9.