International Coffee Day 2023: Secret ingredient to an incredible coffee revealed

Bengaluru: Nothing warms my soul like a hot cup of coffee soon after I wake up in the morning. Of course, after I have had a glass of water to stimulate the digestive system. There's something truly magical about that rich, aromatic brew that awakens the senses and fuels the day. And if there's one place where my love for coffee is at its peak, it's Bengaluru. The city's ideal weather, with its cool breeze and gentle drizzles, provides the ideal backdrop for savoring a cup of coffee.

In my free time, you'll often find me exploring the cozy cafes in the city in search of that unbeatable cup. It's not just the caffeine kick that draws me in; it's the entire experience. The ambiance, the company and, of course, the coffee itself. I'm always on the hunt for the next best coffee, the unique blend that surprises my taste buds!

However, one thing I've noticed over the years is that coffee aficionados worldwide tend to be incredibly selective about the coffee blend, flavor, or brand they prefer. Many are loyal to their chosen brand but often overlook a critical ingredient in this brewing process - water.

Ever had your coffee taste a bit off, not like it used to? Well, believe it or not, the water you use definitely affects its flavor! To brew a heavenly cup of coffee, you need to use water that is just right, preferably one that falls within a pH range of 6.5-7(neutral). The water also shouldn't be too hard or soft in nature as this can interfere with the coffee’s flavor, resulting in a not-so-great cup. You don’t want that in the morning, do you?

After trying out all sorts of brewing methods and experimenting with different water types, here’s what I found: filtered water is what brings in the magic. Why? Because it elevates your coffee experience like no other - no weird aftertaste, flavour, or aroma, ever.

Get the water right and bam! The rich flavor of your coffee seeps in, and you can recreate that perfect brew every single time. Isn't that amazing?! Of course, all of this is incomplete without an equally perfect recipe! Here is my go-to coffee recipe for lazy Sundays(you can make it on other days too!) - the Pour Over Coffee:

Steps:

1. Bring your filtered water to a boil.

2. Set up your pour-over coffee maker with a paper filter on top of your coffee cup.

3. Pour some hot water over the paper filter to give it a quick rinse. Dump the rinse water, so it doesn't mess with your coffee.

4. Measure out your coffee grounds. A standard ratio is 1:18 (1 gram of coffee to 18 grams of water), but feel free to adjust to your taste.

5. Pour a bit of hot water over your coffee grounds to saturate them.

6. Begin the magic by pouring hot water over your coffee grounds, slowly.

8. Once the coffee has dripped into your cup, remove the pour-over coffee maker, and savor the aroma before taking that first delicious sip of your freshly brewed coffee!

So, this International Coffee Day, remember to take your time, enjoy the process and treat yourself to the best cup of coffee you've ever had. Happy brewing, everyone!

(Authored by Manas Ranjan Hota, Co-founder & COO, DrinkPrime).