Invisible hurdles: Every learning journey is not straight By Ms Mamatha Rao

Bengaluru Traditional classrooms expect every child to learn at the same pace. Success cannot be measured on a linear scale. When the system defines progress in terms of how fast a concept is learned, how quietly it is learned and how good the grades are, a child that understands slowly, or cannot sit still in a place or focuses on outcomes naturally feels different and misunderstood.

On a daily basis, children face so many hurdles when it comes to learning - attention span and related disorders like ADHD, processing delays like dyslexia, and other factors from peers and home that affect their emotional space. As a teacher, it is an indispensable responsibility to help a student to create their own music rather than silencing their curiosity, ideas and ways.

A child might require a different approach than what is regularly followed and that should not be an event of contempt. In some cases, introducing audio and visual elements like incorporating a video lesson or a song that sings historical facts can be effective in retaining attention as well as understanding.

Parents are first teachers. Children follow them, respect them. Hence homes become the first exam, children try to pass. Parents play a significant role in cognition development. They must be in constant contact with the teachers and special educators in figuring out and tailoring the learning journey of their children. Judgment free environments and routines are to be adapted at homes to create secure emotional space for the child.

In classrooms, isolating a child because of their learning pace and addressing the child with harmful words like slow or lazy is harsh on their self-esteem and confidence. In such an instance the child develops shame as the peers would also habituate taking that tone. To provide help, teachers and parents should definitely understand the reasons for damage.

The world praises Einstein for his intelligence but in his schooling years he was often labelled distracted and stubborn. He was known for processing things very slowly. That was the profile of a science genius until a professor came along, Professor Hermann Minkowski. He recognised Einstein’s potential, assured him to follow his own rules, make up his own ways, promoted his unique ideas of thinking and as a result the world became immersed in his ideas bestowing him a Nobel Prize.

Immersive learning is necessary at the foundational level to create individuals that feel safe in their own skin. Activities like kindness or compliment circles help develop empathy. Visual expression of stories via cards, drawings, roleplay encourage social relationships and understanding of interpersonal communication, at times even therapeutic. Learning challenges do not limit a child. Not everyone is made to fit in a universal mold.

The focus on academics must be distributed with personal growth. The challenge is to cater to the varied needs. Children facing learning challenges are not to be “trained” to become “normal”, they need to be understood, encouraged and empowered.

“Success is not getting 100 in the answer sheet. For a child who stays silent throughout a term, raising their hand to speak up in the classroom for the first time is a significant index of progress in a unique learning journey.”