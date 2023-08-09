Is BJP not as strong as before?

Bengaluru: A prevailing question looms over the political landscape, casting doubt upon the once-vibrant Karnataka BJP and its lack of fervor in critiquing the ruling Congress government. In the aftermath of the ascension of the Siddaramaiah administration, whispers of former CM HD Kumaraswamy of the JDS relinquishing his role as the opposition leader have become increasingly audible. This development has left the BJP in a quandary, grappling with the absence of a prominent opposition figure to spearhead their counter-narrative against the government.

Amidst this atmosphere of uncertainty, it appears that the BJP has been rendered somewhat inert, unable to mount a robust challenge to the government's actions and policies. Remarkably, despite a cascade of corruption allegations plaguing the administration, the BJP's responses have remained tepid, providing fertile ground for HD Kumaraswamy to seize the initiative and launch assertive assaults on the Congress-led government.

According to Kumaraswamy, the BJP's reticence at the upper echelons indicates a retrenchment to mere token protests and cursory criticisms, lacking the potency required to effect meaningful change. The once-dynamic BJP now finds itself in the unenviable position of silence, failing to capitalize on the ample opportunities to address pressing issues, such as allegations of corruption in officer transfers, commission improprieties, and police personnel appointments.

Notably, even in the face of the contentious 710 crore grant dispute in Bengaluru city, the BJP's voice remains conspicuously absent, leaving citizens and observers to question their stance on critical matters.

Moreover, the state BJP leaders had formulated plans to assess rain-affected areas in July, meticulously organizing state-wide tours to gain firsthand insights. It is said that the lack of push from the high command, these intentions have been stifled, enveloping the state BJP in a pall of hushed contemplation.

As the political theatre unfolds, the BJP's subdued presence, coupled with the ascendancy of HD Kumaraswamy's vocal opposition, paints a portrait of an opposition in flux, wrestling with its identity and strategic direction in the face of a resolute government. The days ahead will likely determine whether the BJP can rejuvenate its stance and emerge from its current introspection with renewed vigour.

Earlier this week on Tuesday former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai met the Union Home Minister Amit Shah who is also the top leader of the BJP and apprised about certain developments in the Karnataka Party unit.