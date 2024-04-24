IT raids on Congress workers a ploy to obstruct election campaigning: DCM D K Shivakumar

Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Wednesday said that the IT department was deliberately targeting Congress party workers to obstruct election campaigning.

Speaking to reporters during a campaign rally regarding IT raids on Congress party workers in Bengaluru, he said, “The IT department is conducting raids on Congress party workers deliberately in order to prevent them from election campaigning. Aren’t the BJP and JDS candidates distributing money? Why are there no raids on them? The IT department is ready with a list of people to target and they are going by that.”

“They are pressurising contractors to attribute the money they found on them to DK Shivakumar. They raided the house of DK Suresh’s driver and manhandled his wife and children during the raid. The IT department could not find any cash in any of the raids on our party workers. This is a deliberate ploy to obstruct our election campaign. They are specifically targeting Bengaluru Rural district fearing election loss,” he added.

“The people of Kanakapura have blessed me with a lot of love and affection. They are aware of the changes that we have brought in this constituency. They are also aware that D K Shivakumar doesn’t do self-centered politics like BJP or Kumaraswamy. We are ready to sacrifice our life for the people of Kanakapura,” he said.