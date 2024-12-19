Jal Jeevan Mission: Majority of Works in Kundapur Constituency Completed—Kharge

Belagavi: Minister for Electronics, IT, BT, and Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, Priyank Kharge, has announced that 119 out of 125 single village water supply schemes under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) in Kundapur assembly constituency have been completed. The remaining six projects are progressing and are expected to be completed by March 31, 2025.

Responding to an unstarred question raised by Kundapur MLA Kiran Kumar Kodgi during the winter session of the Karnataka Legislature, Kharge attributed the delay to additional assessments and modifications, such as laying extra pipelines and constructing overhead tanks (OHTs). “The number of taps was reassessed and increased based on demand, which contributed to the delay,” he explained.

Kharge also highlighted the implementation of a multi-village water supply scheme aimed at benefiting six taluks in Udupi district, including Kundapur. Using water from the Varahi river as its source, the scheme will cover 69 villages in Karkala, Hebri, and Kaup taluks, along with 1,904 habitations in en-route villages.

“This multi-village project, being executed on a design, build, operate, and transfer (DBOT) basis, is scheduled for completion by September 2025,” Kharge assured.

The Jal Jeevan Mission, which aims to provide tap water to every rural household, has been under scrutiny for its pace of implementation. Kodgi had questioned the slow progress in the Kundapur constituency, seeking clarity on the reasons for delays and the expected timeline for the completion of works.

The minister reaffirmed the government’s commitment to completing the remaining projects and addressing the water supply needs of the region effectively. (eom)