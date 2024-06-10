JDS gains new vigor following LS results, set to challenge Congress

Mysuru: The recent Lok Sabha election results have revitalised the Janata Dal (Secular) (JDS), a party previously beleaguered by various setbacks, including poor performance in assembly elections, internal conflicts, and scandals.

Despite facing challenges such as the defeat of key leaders, exclusion from the INDIA union, and internal rebellion by party state president CM Ibrahim, JDS has emerged strong. The alliance with the BJP, despite not securing more seats, has also played a role in their resurgence.

JDS secured victories in Mandya and Kolar, and although they lost in Hassan, they played a pivotal role in BJP’s victories in Bengaluru Rural, Chikkaballapur, Tumkur, Mysore, Bangalore North, Udupi-Chikkamagaluru, Chitradurga, and Shimoga constituencies.

H D Kumaraswamy, the influential JDS leader, is almost certain to become a minister at the Centre, bolstering JDS’s position and creating new challenges for Congress.

This shift is particularly significant in the old Mysore region, where DK Shivakumar has previously maintained a stronghold on Okkaliga politics. Kumaraswamy’s successes include defeating DK Shivakumar’s brother in the Lok Sabha elections and close associate Star Chandru in Mandya.

JDS’s strategic moves have also resulted in the defeat of key Congress candidates such as Laxman from Mysore, Raksha Ramaiah from Chikkaballapur, and Muddahanume Gowda from Tumkur, who were personally endorsed by Siddaramaiah. The party also contributed to the defeat of Maritibbe Gowda in the Vidhan Parishad teachers’ constituency election.

While there were discussions about a JDS-BJP alliance in the 2023 assembly elections, it was ultimately the central leadership’s decision that facilitated their current collaboration in the Lok Sabha. As JDS prepares for upcoming local body elections, BBMP elections, and the 2028 assembly elections, they are expected to leverage their renewed strength to negotiate for more seats, posing a significant challenge to BJP’s ambitions in the old Mysore region.