Jewellery shop staffer abducted, robbed of gold bar

Mangaluru: Mangaluru Police have arrested four youths and detained a juvenile for their role in the abduction and robbery of a jewellery shop worker. The incident took place on September 26 when Mustafa, an employee of Choice Gold, was carrying a gold bar hidden under the seat of his scooter. Near the Venkataramana Temple on Car Street, he was intercepted by two men on a scooter, while others in a car dragged him inside, assaulted him, and later left him at Ekkur after fleeing with the gold.

Investigations revealed that a former employee of the shop, Farish, tipped off the gang about the delivery. The arrested have been named as Farish (18), Safwan (23), Arafat Ali (18), and Faraz (19), along with a minor who was employed at the same store. Police said the accused had planned the act in advance, with Safwan arranging the getaway car. A Suzuki Access scooter used in the crime has been seized, while the search continues for the car and the stolen gold bar.