Jharkhand migrant assaulted suspected as Bangladeshi

Mangaluru: A migrant labourer from Jharkhand was allegedly assaulted by four men in Mangaluru after they accused him of being a Bangladeshi national and demanded identity documents, prompting police to book the accused for attempt to murder, officials said.

The victim, Diljan Ansari, has been working as a migrant labourer in Mangaluru for over a decade, staying in the coastal city for four to six months every year for employment.

The incident occurred in Kulur, on the outskirts of the city.

According to police, the accused confronted Ansari and questioned his nationality, insisting that he produce multiple documents to prove his citizenship.

Despite repeatedly asserting that he was an Indian citizen, the men allegedly continued to harass him and passed objectionable remarks.

When Ansari resisted further questioning, the accused allegedly attacked him using his own work implements, striking him on the head.

He sustained a bleeding injury and collapsed, police said. A local woman intervened and helped rescue him, preventing further assault.

Police said Ansari, fearing retaliation and unsure of legal recourse as a migrant worker, did not lodge a complaint immediately and returned home.

The incident later came to light after local leaders brought it to the notice of senior police officials.

Authorities subsequently verified Ansari’s identity and confirmed that he is an Indian citizen from Jharkhand who had come to Mangaluru for work. Based on the findings, a case has been registered under Section 307 of the Indian Penal Code.

The accused have been identified as Sagar, Danush, Lalu alias Rathish, and Mohan, all residents of Kulur.

Police said instructions have been issued to arrest the accused without delay and investigations are continuing.