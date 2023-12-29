Job fair in the last week of January: Group of ministers to be formed: CM Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that a job fair is planned to be organized in Bengaluru in the last week of January and a Group of ministers will work to effectively organize this event.



A preliminary meeting was held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister on organizing a state level job fair on Friday.

The Chief Minister instructed to form a team consisting of Industry Minister MB Patil, IT, BT and Rural Development Minister Priyank Kharge, Skill Development and Medical Education Minister Dr. Sharan Prakash Patil, Higher Education Minister Dr. M C Sudhakar, Youth Empowerment and Scheduled Tribes Welfare Minister B Nagendra, Labour Minister Santosh Lad and Health Minister Dinesh Gundurao for organizing the event.

He said that these ministers will hold meetings with the employers from various sectors and invite them to participate in the Job fair in large numbers.

A job fair will be organized as promised in the election manifesto. He also directed the Group of ministers to discuss with the industries and make recommendations to formulate long-term programs that bridges the gap between the skills of the job seekers and the needs of the industries.

The Chief Minister also opined to look into the job opportunities abroad. Moreover, there is a need to have an employment policy to improve employment opportunities for the youth of the state. He said to make necessary groundwork to formulate this policy.

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, Home Minister Dr. G Parameshwar, Industry Minister MB Patil, IT, BT and Rural Development Minister Priyank Kharge, Higher Education Minister Dr. M C Sudhakar, Youth Empowerment and Scheduled Tribes Welfare Minister B Nagendra, Labour Minister Santosh Lad, Chief Minister's Political Secretary Govindaraju, Chief Minister's Additional Chief Secretary L K Ateeq, Secretary Dr. K V Trilokchandra and other senior officials were present.