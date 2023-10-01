Kannada actor Nagabhushan gets station bail in road accident case

Bengaluru: Kannada actor Nagabhushan on Sunday got station bail in connection with the road accident case in which a woman died and her husband is critical.

The incident took place in Konanakunte cross in Kumaraswamy Layout Traffic police station on Saturday night.

DCP (Traffic, South) Shiva Prakash Devaraj said Nagabhushan will not be produced before the judge.

“This is not a hit and run case. This is a case of an accident and hence the actor is released on station bail,” he said.

The car hit the couple Krishna and his wife Prema, who were walking in the night. Prema had succumbed to the injuries and Krishna is being treated at the hospital, the DCP said.

The car climbed on the pavement after the driver lost control over the vehicle.

Nagabhushan was taken into custody and later released on the station bail.

“We have sent him for a medical test to ascertain whether he was driving in an inebriated state. We will summon him to investigate again. The stretch of road has a bumpy surface at two places and an investigation will be done to ascertain how exactly the accident took place,” the DCP stated.

The police have booked the actor under the IPC Sections 279, 337 and 304A.

Partha, the son of the victim couple, had lodged a complaint in this regard. The police sources stated that the complainant had alleged that the actor had hit the couple while they were walking on the footpath.

Police said that B. Krishna and his wife Prema were walking on the footpath when suddenly they were hit by the car.

Forty-five-year-old Prema succumbed to injuries and her husband Krishna is being treated at a private hospital and his condition is said to be critical.

Actor Nagabhushan said that he had gone to meet his friends in R.R. Nagar and was returning home in J.P. Nagar.

"At about 9.45 p.m. while driving, a couple came onto the road from the footpath. I got shocked and hit them. Later, the vehicle collided with the electric pole on the footpath and stopped," the actor stated.

The woman had suffered injuries in head and face and she was not responding. The man, though suffered injuries, was talking. "I tried to take them to the hospital in my car but it did not start. I got the injured to the hospital with the help of auto drivers. The doctors declared the woman was brought dead," he said.

The police said the statements by the actor are being verified. Further investigation is on.