Karnataka announces Rs 50 lakh grant to Chitrakala Parishad

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that the government is committed to the development of art. He announced a grant of Rs 50 lakh to Parishad.

He was speaking after inaugurating the 21st Chitra Santhe programme organized by the Karnataka Chitrakala Parishad on Sunday.

He said that the state government will provide necessary assistance to establish museums and art galleries in all districts. Chitrasanthe is being organised since 2003. This year the 21st Chitrasanthe is taking place. He recalled that he used to inaugurate Chitrasanthe every year when he was the Chief Minister during 2013 - 2018.

1600 artists from 22 states 3 to 4 lakh people participate in this programme every year. It is a matter of pride that 1600 artists from 22 states participate in Chitrasante. He said that the dedication of Chitrasanthe to space scientists this time shows the special respect paid to them.

On behalf of Karnataka, he welcomed all the artists to Chitrasanthe. Ministers HK Patil, Dr. M C Sudhakar, MLAs Rizwan Arshad, Ajay Singh, Chitrakala Parishad President B L Shankar, Vice President Prabhakar were present.