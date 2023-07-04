Karnataka BJP Leaders Express Discontent with Government’s Schemes

Bengaluru: In a show of dissent against the Congress-led state government, leaders of the BJP in Karnataka protested against the significant delay in the implementation of the pre-poll freebie guarantees. One protest led by former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa was organised at Freedom Park in Bengaluru while another protest was observed inside the Vidhana Soudha.

Initially, Yediyurappa had planned to stage the protest near the Gandhi statue outside Vidhana Soudha, but due to denied permission from the police, the location was shifted to Freedom Park.

Both within and outside the house, BJP leaders were demanding answers from the state government regarding the implementation of their proposed schemes. Notable participants in the protest include BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel, and former speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri, along with numerous party workers.

Accusing the Congress of deceiving the public to secure their position in power, Kateel expressed his disappointment. He stated that the Congress has lied to the people of Karnataka just to get power in the state. Kateel also mentioned that implementation of the schemes was promised to be done in 24 hours after assuming power.

Among the five schemes announced by the Congress, only two have been implemented thus far. The 'Shakti' scheme, which offers free bus travel for women, was initiated on June 11, while the 'Gruha Jyothi' scheme, providing free electricity up to 200 units, commenced on July 1.

Tensions also escalated within the Karnataka Assembly during the second day of the Monsoon Session, as BJP MLAs raised concerns over the delay in fulfilling the five poll promises. Yediyurappa criticized the ruling party, emphasizing their failure to deliver on their commitments.

A video surfaced showing Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and BJP MLAs engaging in heated arguments inside the house. The opposition was demanding immediate action to fulfill all five poll promises for the welfare of the state's underprivileged. BJP MLAs took to the well of the house, raising slogans against the Congress, while the Speaker said that BJP slogans would not be on official record.

G Parameshwara, the Home Minister defended the Congress and assured that the government will systematically implement all five guarantees. (eom)