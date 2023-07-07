Karnataka budget take II of III Fishermen are happy, but wanted more!

Bengaluru: Exciting schemes have been unveiled in the state budget to empower and support fishermen. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has declared an increase in the interest-free loan amount for fisherwomen, aimed at promoting economic self-sufficiency and expanding their businesses, from 50 thousand rupees to 3 lakh rupees. This was one of the promises the party had made during this Prajadhwani Yatra in Mangaluru during the campaign period for the assembly elections in 2023.



The long standing demands of the seafaring fishermen for more quota under the subdisised diesel category has also been met in the provisions of the budget presented by Chief Minister Siddaramiah. The quota has been raised from one and 1.5 lakh kilo litres to 2 lakh kilo litres. This government initiative will provide fishermen with financial assistance of 250 crore rupees.Since the number of seafaring fishermen was growing on the coast of Karnataka the number of vessels are also growing in volumes. This budgetary allocation is likely to help over 15 per cent of fisherfolk in addition to those who are already in operations.

The budget has also outlayed a subsidy of 50 thousand rupees will be granted to facilitate the conversion of kerosene boat engines into diesel and petrol engines since Kerosene will be phased out of productions for all applications but yet the long liner fishermen who go on multi day fishing, use Kerosene for cooking on board.

Additionally, there are plans to enhance the production of Katla and Rohu fish fingerlings, as well as promote the development of inland fisheries. Furthermore, special attention will be given to improving the shrimp farming in the brackish waters all along the coast and market.

In an effort to encourage private partnerships, the government has outlined a plan to establish cold chains on the coastal districts and in the hinterland of the coast to give better price for the catch, this also may help fishermen to meet the demand and supply line of few of the fish varieties