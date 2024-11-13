Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Makes Historic Visit To Kerehadi Tribal Village

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah marked a milestone with his visit to the Kerehadi tribal village in Heggadadevana Kote (HD Kote), spending two hours with the local Adivasi community and becoming the first CM to engage personally with them. During the visit, he listened attentively to the community's longstanding challenges, addressing issues on the spot and pledging governmental support. He assured, “Appropriate steps will soon be taken to establish the Adivasi/Aranyavasi Development Corporation.”

The tribals shared pressing concerns, including decades of inadequate access to electricity and drinking water. Siddaramaiah directed officials to expedite these services and held discussions with local leaders Ganesh and Ramesh, seated on the ground. District Collector Laxmikant Reddy confirmed the commitment to resolve electricity and water supply issues for Kerehadi and eight nearby villages within a month.

In addressing complex land rights issues, some community members expressed frustrations about restrictions on farming tools and facing resistance from forest officials. Siddaramaiah emphasized that tribals are part of the forest ecosystem and called for respectful collaboration, saying, “The tribals cause no harm to the forest, so there should be no harassment.” He promised to raise these issues in an upcoming Wildlife Board meeting, balancing tribal rights with forest conservation.

The Kerehadi tribals also requested an Adivasi Development Corporation separate from the Nomadic Development Corporation, as their community is settled within the forest. Siddaramaiah supported this idea and committed to establishing an independent organization.

The Chief Minister encouraged tribal children to pursue education, sharing his personal journey from a rural background to Chief Minister, saying, “You too can succeed by persevering in education.” He agreed to consider extending ashram schools to the Pre-University College (PUC) level, as the current system only provides education up to Class 8.

The Kerehadi community celebrated Siddaramaiah’s visit, expressing hope for positive change and marking the occasion with traditional singing and dancing.