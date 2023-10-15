Karnataka declares drought in additional taluks

Bengaluru: Karnataka’s ongoing battle with a severe agricultural crisis has taken another disheartening turn, as the state government has declared drought in an additional 21 taluks. Among these, 17 have been categorised as suffering from severe drought, while four are experiencing moderate drought conditions.

This announcement comes on the heels of a comprehensive crop loss survey conducted by the state authorities.

In response to the gravity of the situation, the Karnataka government has issued an official notification proclaiming drought in these 21 new taluks. This decision follows a meticulous assessment that has spanned three rounds of surveys, undertaken by the revenue department.

The initial round of surveys identified 195 taluks as drought-stricken, with 161 of them being classified as severe drought-affected regions and the remaining 34 labelled as moderately affected. Subsequent surveys conducted in the second round saw the addition of 22 taluks to the list of drought-hit areas. Out of these, 11 were categorised as severely affected by drought, with the others identified as experiencing moderate drought conditions.

In the third and final round of surveys, the state government broadened the scope of its drought declaration to encompass an additional 21 taluks, bringing the total number of drought-affected taluks to a staggering 216 out of the 236 taluks in 31 districts of the state.

To address the urgent needs of the affected areas and to provide essential relief, the Karnataka government has reached out to the Central government, formally requesting compensation amounting to Rs. 4,860 crore. In an effort to expedite the process and garner necessary support, the state government is planning to send a delegation to meet with the Union Home Minister and Agriculture Minister.

The Central government has already demonstrated its commitment to assessing the situation on the ground, as three teams of experts visited drought-affected taluks following a request from Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. This on-ground assessment, conducted on October 5, spanned 12 districts and will culminate in a comprehensive report that will guide the Union government’s response to the crisis.

In an attempt to secure further relief in accordance with the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF), the Karnataka state government is preparing to send a separate request to the Centre. This request will be based on the findings from the second and third rounds of surveys, thereby ensuring that the appropriate level of support is extended to the now-beleaguered agricultural regions of the state.