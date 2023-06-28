Karnataka Government clears worlds Largest Drone-based Land Mapping Contract

Bengaluru: The leading Geospatial organizations Allterra and NeoGeo, collaboratively won the largest-ever drone-based Land Parcel Mapping contract through an open tender process from the Karnataka government.



The project covers an area of 68,000 SQ. KM. and 10 complete districts in Karnataka – Gadag, Koppal, Kodagu, Chamarajanagar, Chikkamagaluru (Chikmagalur), Vijayapura (Bijapur), Yadgir, Raichur, Bidar, Kalaburagi (Gulbarga). Both companies have chosen Aereo (formerly Aarav Unmanned Systems) as their technology partner for this historic project. This entire project will be done using Aereo’s state-of-the-art drone solutions.

This work envisages deployment of approximately 60 survey-grade PPK drones to capture high-resolution images to generate maps with a resolution better than 5 cm per pixel. At full scale, the fleet of drones will be mapping an approximate area of 1,75,000 acres in a single day on an average.

Furthermore, the SSLR department will be using these Ortho-Rectified Images (ORIs) to create digital land parcel maps. These digital maps will play a critical role for updating landing ownership records, ground truthing and enabling infrastructure development across the state.