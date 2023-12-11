Karnataka Government Takes Action Against Fake News with Fact-Checking Unit

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has begun taking concrete action against the spread of fake news, a major concern in the digital age. As promised earlier, the government has identified and selected 5 organizations to set up a dedicated fact-checking unit to monitor and debunk fake news circulating on social media platforms.



The initiative follows an invitation by the IT-BT department in October 2023 for companies to submit bids for establishing a fact-checking unit. After receiving 7 bids, the government shortlisted 5 organizations based on their qualifications and expertise. The chosen organizations include Gowri Media, named after the slain journalist Gauri Lankesh, Logically Infomedia, Trilica Technology, WData Leads, and Newsplus Communications.

Gowri Media will lead the fact-checking efforts, while Logically, Trilica, and WData Leads will focus on analytics and capacity building. Newsplus Communications will contribute their expertise in media and communication strategies. The government has assured its commitment to collaborating with other independent fact-checkers and specialists to expand the network and ensure comprehensive coverage.

This initiative marks a significant step towards tackling the issue of fake news and its detrimental impact on society. By establishing a dedicated fact-checking unit, the government aims to promote accurate information, combat misinformation, and strengthen democracy by ensuring access to reliable information and informed decision-making.

The success of this initiative will depend on the effective collaboration between the government, the selected organizations, and independent fact-checkers. With a united effort, this initiative can significantly contribute to combating fake news in state and promote a more informed society