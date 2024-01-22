Karnataka had a big role in Ram Janmabhoomi agitation Our next aim is to develop Anjaneya's birthplace: Bommai

Bengaluru: Karnataka had a big role in the Ram Janmabhoomi agitation as Lord Ram had a connection with this state. Their next aim is to develop the birthplace of Anjaneya, said former CM Basavaraj Bommai.

Speaking to media after offering a special puja at Maruti Temple here on Monday in connection with the Prana Pratishthapan of Sri Ram in Ayodhya, he said today was a day of devotion in the History Of the country. People's verdict would be the final judgement in the democracy of any nation. Doing the job of people would be the biggest responsibility of the government and this work has been done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with complete dedication. The Pran Pratishthapan had happened in Ayodhya in full devotion and a biggest thanks to crores of people who took part in the Ram Mandir stir.

The former CM said Karnataka had a big role in the Ram Janma Bhumi agitation as Ram had a connection with the state. The birthplace of Anjaneya, Anjanadri was located here. Lord Ram was complete only with Anjaneya. The incumbent government would be demanded to develop the Anjaneya birthplace. The BJP's mission was also to improve Anjanadri.

The BJP leader said establishment of Ram Rajya would be their main aim. This was the 'Amrit Kal' and they were fortunate to be part of this historic occasion. Politics would not be added on this most sacred day.