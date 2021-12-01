Karnataka logged 291 new Covid-19 cases, 8 deaths 

Bengaluru: Karnataka logged 291 new COVID-19 cases and eight deaths on Tuesday, taking the total number of infections to 29,96,148 and the toll to 38,211.

The day also saw 745 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 29,51,492, a health department bulletin said. Bengaluru Urban continued to top the list in number of cases (185), as the city saw 654 discharges and 6 deaths.

The total number of active cases is now 6,416.

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 0.47 per cent, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) was 2.74 per cent.

Behind Bengaluru Urban in number of deaths was Bidar and Mysuru, with one each.

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 185, Mysuru 28, Dakshina Kannada 19, Dharwad 9, followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district headed the list of positive cases with a total of 12,56,452, followed by Mysuru 1,79,771 and Tumakuru 1,21,095.

Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban was on top with 12,35,281, followed by Mysuru 1,77,102 and Tumakuru 1,19,830.

Cumulatively a total of 5,32,89,808 samples have been tested in the state so far, out of which 61,804 were done on Tuesday alone.