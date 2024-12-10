Karnataka Mourns Former CM S M Krishna

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has declared December 11 as a public holiday to honour the legacy of former Chief Minister S M Krishna, who passed away on December 10. Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar announced the decision, noting that the public can pay their respects to Krishna's mortal remains at his Bengaluru residence in Sadashiva Nagara until 8 8AM on the day of the holiday. Following this, a public viewing will be held in Maddur, with the final rites conducted in Mandya district with full state honours.

To further commemorate Krishna’s contributions, the state has also declared three days of mourning, spanning December 10 to 12. During this period, the national flag will be flown at half-mast on all government buildings, and public entertainment events have been suspended.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah expressed profound grief, describing Krishna as a mentor and statesman. "Shri S M Krishna’s foresight, discipline, and kind nature will continue to inspire aspiring politicians. My heartfelt condolences to his family and admirers. May his soul rest in peace," Siddaramaiah shared on social media platform X.

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot also paid tribute to Krishna's impactful career, recalling his service as Karnataka’s Chief Minister, Union External Affairs Minister, and Maharashtra Governor. “His demise is an irreparable loss to the state and the nation. I pray his family finds strength in this difficult time," the Governor remarked.

S M Krishna’s political journey spanned nearly five decades, during which he served in various influential roles. He was Karnataka’s Chief Minister from 1999 to 2004, during which the state witnessed significant progress, particularly in the IT sector. Later, he served as India’s External Affairs Minister from 2009 to 2012 under the UPA government and as Maharashtra Governor. Krishna transitioned to the BJP in 2017, concluding his long association with the Congress, and retired from active politics last year.

Krishna, who had been battling a prolonged illness and was hospitalised in August, leaves behind a legacy as one of Karnataka’s most celebrated leaders. His passing marks the end of an era in state and national politics.