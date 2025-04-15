Karnataka Police nab molestation suspect

Bengaluru: The arrest of 26-year-old Santosh Daniel in a remote Kerala village has brought temporary relief to Bengaluru residents shaken by a molestation case. The incident, captured in a 17-second CCTV clip that spread rapidly online, showed Daniel harassing two women on a quiet street in Sadduguntepalya during the early hours of April 4.

The Sadduguntepalya Police, acting on a complaint from a local resident, launched a rigorous investigation that culminated in Daniel’s capture after he fled across state lines.

Daniel, who is currently unemployed and suspected of prior offenses, initially evaded authorities by switching off his phone and moving through Hosur and Krishnagiri before seeking refuge at a friend’s home in Kerala. Unaware of his crime, his hosts provided shelter until police, leveraging over 1,000 CCTV clips, the suspect’s bike registration, and technical leads, tracked him down.

During interrogation, Daniel admitted to the assault, which involved shoving one woman and molesting another before escaping the scene.

The viral footage, showing the women’s distress as they paused before continuing down the street, fuelled public outrage and accelerated police action. Two specialised teams worked tirelessly, tracing Daniel’s movements across Bengaluru, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala. Daniel was produced in court after bringing him back to Bengaluru. A five day police custody has n ow been awarded.