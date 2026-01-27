Banking ops to be hit as unions go on strike today

New Delhi: Banking services at public sector banks across the country are expected to face disruption on Tuesday, as the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) has decided to push ahead with a nationwide strike on Tuesday demanding immediate implementation of a five-day working week.

The UFBU — an umbrella group of nine unions representing bank officers and employees — confirmed the strike after a conciliation meeting on January 23 with the chief labour commissioner failed to produce an agreement.

With banks already scheduled to be shut on Sunday and Monday (Republic Day), the strike is set to interrupt branch operations for three consecutive days. “Despite detailed discussions during the conciliation proceedings, there was no assurance on our demand.

Hence, we have been compelled to proceed with the strike action,” said C H Venkatachalam, general secretary of the All-India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA).