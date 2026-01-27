  1. Home
18 killed as ferry carrying 350 people sinks off Philippines

  • Created On:  27 Jan 2026 9:07 AM IST
18 killed as ferry carrying 350 people sinks off Philippines
Manila: A ferry with more than 350 people on board sank early Monday near an island in the southern Philippines, killing at least 18 people, officials said. Rescuers saved hundreds more, while a fleet of coast guard and naval ships searched for those still missing.

Coast guard officials said the cargo and passenger ferry apparently encountered technical problems and sank after midnight. The steel-hulled vessel abruptly tilted to one side and took on water, hurling people int o the sea in the darkness, according to a rescued passenger who lost his 6-month-old baby.

“My wife lost hold of our baby and all of us got separated at sea,” a distraught Mohamad Khan told a volunteer rescuer, Gamar Alih, who posted a video of Khan's remarks on Facebook.

