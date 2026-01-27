Pak delays final call on T20 WC participation

New Delhi: Pakistan have delayed a final decision on their participation in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 after Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi met with the country's Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, on Monday.

After he met with the Pakistan PM, Naqvi said the matter remains under discussion, with all options on the table and a final decision expected either by Friday or next Monday.

"Had a productive meeting with the Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif. Briefed him on the ICC matter, and he directed that we resolve it while keeping all options on the table. It was agreed that the final decision will be taken either on Friday or next Monday," Naqvi wrote on X.

Pakistan have kept their participation in the tournament under a cloud of uncertainty after the International Cricket Council (ICC) removed Bangladesh from the 20-team event for refusing to travel to India, citing security concerns. Bangladesh were subsequently replaced by Scotland, a move that has reportedly sparked discontent within the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) as well as the Pakistan government.

According to a report in Geo News, Pakistan may yet withdraw from the tournament, with sources claiming that the ICC’s handling of Bangladesh’s case has not gone down well in Islamabad. The report added that the central government could deny permission for the men’s team to travel if its concerns are not addressed.

As per reports, Pakistan are even weighing the option of skipping their group-stage match against India. The two teams are scheduled to meet in Colombo on February 15, in line with a tripartite agreement between the PCB, BCCI and ICC, under which all India-Pakistan matches until 2027 are to be played at neutral venues. Despite the uncertainty, Pakistan named a 15-member squad for the T20 World Cup on Sunday, with Salman Ali Agha leading the side. Naqvi, however, clarified that the squad announcement should not be seen as confirmation of participation. He reiterated that government clearance is mandatory before the team can travel, particularly for events involving India.

Naqvi has consistently maintained that the PCB is awaiting the Pakistan government's position before taking a final call.

The T20 World Cup is scheduled to be held across India and Sri Lanka, starting February 7, and the ICC has set January 30 as the deadline for all participating nations to submit their final squads.