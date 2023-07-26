Karnataka: Reservoirs in state getting copious inflow

Bengaluru: Amidst abundant rainfall blessing Karnataka, numerous reservoirs in the state are witnessing a rapid rise in water levels, some even nearing their maximum capacity. The recent heavy downpour in the Maharashtra region of the Western Ghats has significantly contributed to the surge in water levels in several Karnataka reservoirs, bringing joy to the people of the Vijayapur district.

One such reservoir, the Almatti Dam, stands at an impressive 50% of its total capacity, currently holding 82 TMC of water out of its 123 TMC capacity. Remarkably, over 1 lakh cusecs of water are pouring into the reservoir each day. According to officials from the minor irrigation department, this year marks the first time in the last decade that all major reservoirs have reached their capacity before the mid-point of the South Western monsoon season, highlighting the exceptional rainfall received.

In Vijayapura, the water level of the Almatti Reservoir stands at 516.84 meters today, rapidly approaching its maximum level of 519.60 meters. The reservoir's current water capacity is 64.889 TMC, with the maximum capacity being 123.081 TMC. Impressively, there is a continuous inflow of 1,38,473 cusecs into the reservoir, while the outflow is at 14,690 cusecs.

Meanwhile, in Bidar district, the Karanja Reservoir is brimming at 90% of its capacity, anticipating heavy rainfall from the 26th to the 28th. The reservoir currently holds 6.7 TMC of water with an inflow of 5,000 cusecs, and an outflow of 3,000 cusecs through two gates. The situation in Gadag district is quite critical, with an unexpected 227 percent increase in rainfall, causing damage to 57 houses. Authorities are keeping a close watch on the water flow of the Tungabhadra River and monitoring the outflow from the Naviluthirtha and Bhadra Dams to avoid any potential damage to villages.

Moving to the KRS Reservoir in Mandya, it currently stands at a water level of 102.35 feet, with an inflow of 49,280 cusecs and a discharge of 5,067 cusecs. The total capacity of the reservoir is 49,452 feet. The Naviluthirtha Reservoir near Munavalli in Belgaum District is presently at a water level of 2059.00 feet, with an inflow of 16,872 cusecs and an outflow of 194 cusecs. The storage capacity stands at 37.73 TMC.

In Chitradurga's Vani Vilasa Sagar, continuous rainfall has led to an increase in water inflow, resulting in 24.80 TMC of water stored in the reservoir, close to its total storage capacity of 30 TMC. The water level in Vani Vilasa Sagar Dam is at 123.30 feet, with a current inflow rate of 638 cusecs and no outflow.

The KRS Dam in Mandya has reached a water level of 100 feet, with an influx of 48,025 cusecs due to the consistent rains in Kodagu. The outflow from the dam is currently at 5553 cusecs, while the water storage stands at 22.809 TMC.

Overall, these significant water levels and the filling of reservoirs reflect the bountiful monsoon season and offer hope for adequate water supply and reservoir management in the state. However, it is crucial for authorities to remain vigilant and prepared for any potential flood risks and to ensure effective water resource management in the coming days.