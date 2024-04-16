Live
Just In
Karnataka tribal woman dies suspiciously in Sudan
A tribal woman from the Mysuru district of Karnataka, belonging to the Hakki Pikki tribe, has died suspiciously in Sudan.
Bengaluru: A tribal woman from the Mysuru district of Karnataka, belonging to the Hakki Pikki tribe, has died suspiciously in Sudan.
The deceased woman has been identified as Nandini.
The family said that Nandini had gone to Sudan for some business-related issue.
The authorities have not given the exact reason behind her death.
Nandini’s husband is settled in Pakshirajapura in Hunsur town near Mysuru city and has appealed to the authorities to bring back Nandini’s body from Sudan.
The family has been informed that the Chief Secretary Rajneesh Goyal has spoken to the Indian embassy in Sudan and the body of Nandini is expected to arrive on April 17.
More than 181 members of the Hakki Pikki tribe were stuck in violence-hit Sudan last year. The Indian government launched ‘Operation Kaveri’ to bring them back.
The Hakki Pikki tribe lives near the forest areas. Unable to make a living from the forest, they travel to African countries especially Sudan to sell herbal cosmetics.