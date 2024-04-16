  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Karnataka > Bengaluru

Karnataka tribal woman dies suspiciously in Sudan

Karnataka tribal woman dies suspiciously in Sudan
x
Highlights

A tribal woman from the Mysuru district of Karnataka, belonging to the Hakki Pikki tribe, has died suspiciously in Sudan.

Bengaluru: A tribal woman from the Mysuru district of Karnataka, belonging to the Hakki Pikki tribe, has died suspiciously in Sudan.

The deceased woman has been identified as Nandini.

The family said that Nandini had gone to Sudan for some business-related issue.

The authorities have not given the exact reason behind her death.

Nandini’s husband is settled in Pakshirajapura in Hunsur town near Mysuru city and has appealed to the authorities to bring back Nandini’s body from Sudan.

The family has been informed that the Chief Secretary Rajneesh Goyal has spoken to the Indian embassy in Sudan and the body of Nandini is expected to arrive on April 17.

More than 181 members of the Hakki Pikki tribe were stuck in violence-hit Sudan last year. The Indian government launched ‘Operation Kaveri’ to bring them back.

The Hakki Pikki tribe lives near the forest areas. Unable to make a living from the forest, they travel to African countries especially Sudan to sell herbal cosmetics.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X