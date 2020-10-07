Kerala CPM leader's son appears before ED in drugs case

Bengaluru: Bineesh Kodiyeri, son of Kerala CPI(M) leader Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, on Tuesday deposed before the Enforcement Directorate here over charges of his links with an accused in the drug seizure case. The ED had served a notice directing him to appear before it on Tuesday in connection with his alleged links with one of the accused arrested in the drugs case by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

The NCB had arrested Anikha D, R Ravindran and Mohammed Anoop in August from Bengaluru for allegedly possessing drugs. They are accused of supplying drugs to Kannada film actors and singers. It is suspected that Bineesh has links with Mohammed Anoop.

The ED had questioned him on September 9. The youth wing of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) had alleged that Bineesh Kodiyeri had close links with some members of a drug racket busted by the Narcotics Control Bureau in Bengaluru.