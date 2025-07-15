  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Karnataka > Bengaluru

Key meet tomorrow to boost quantum tech

Key meet tomorrow to boost quantum tech
x
Highlights

Bengaluru: Ina significant step toward positioning Karnataka as a national hub for quantum technologies, the state government will hold a high-level...

Bengaluru: Ina significant step toward positioning Karnataka as a national hub for quantum technologies, the state government will hold a high-level committee meeting on July 16, officials said on Monday.

This meeting will be held under the joint leadership of Minister for Science and Technology and Minor Irrigation, N S Boseraju, Minister for Industries M B Patil, Minister for IT/BT Priyank Kharge, and Minister for Higher Education M C Sudhakar, they said. In a statement, Minister Boseraju highlighted that Karnataka has already created a strong foundation in the quantum technology sector. Notably, India’s first dedicated Quantum Research Park has been established at the Indian Instit

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick