Live
- Gold rates in Visakhapatnam today slashes, check the rates on 15 July, 2025
- Coalition govt committed to resolving public issues
- Gold rates in Vijayawada today slashes, check the rates on 15 July, 2025
- Melbet Bangladesh Review: Legal Info, Games & Payments
- Visakhapatnam guy gets whooping amount in APL season 4 auction
- Japan willing to resume peace talks with Russia
- Tesla all set to drive into India market with first showroom in Mumbai
- Torrential rain triggers flash flooding in New York, New Jersey
- Odisha self-immolation case: Student succumbs to injuries
- AIYF demands job notifications, unemployment allowance
Key meet tomorrow to boost quantum tech
Highlights
Bengaluru: Ina significant step toward positioning Karnataka as a national hub for quantum technologies, the state government will hold a high-level...
Bengaluru: Ina significant step toward positioning Karnataka as a national hub for quantum technologies, the state government will hold a high-level committee meeting on July 16, officials said on Monday.
This meeting will be held under the joint leadership of Minister for Science and Technology and Minor Irrigation, N S Boseraju, Minister for Industries M B Patil, Minister for IT/BT Priyank Kharge, and Minister for Higher Education M C Sudhakar, they said. In a statement, Minister Boseraju highlighted that Karnataka has already created a strong foundation in the quantum technology sector. Notably, India’s first dedicated Quantum Research Park has been established at the Indian Instit
Next Story