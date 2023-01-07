KGF Babu suspended from Congress

Bengaluru: The popularity of Congress party in Karnataka has been questioned by one of the Congress leaders in the state and he was suspended from Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) for a comment. Yousuf Shariff, commonly called 'KGF Babu' was expelled from the party on charges of anti-party statements.

In a statement made by KGF Babu during an interaction with reporters of the media inside Congress office, he said that the Congress party will not secure even 80 seats in the upcoming assembly elections. KGF Babu made this statement in reference to his allegation that the Congress is overconfident about winning the assembly elections.

"In Chickpet constituency, I have been giving Rs. 5,000 to each house. I have now spent around Rs. 30 crore. It is disheartening to know that I am not getting support from the party," KGF Babu said.

"Siddaramaiah and D K Shivakumar are doing their best. However, the Congress office has certain people who do not treat others people well. The Congress party is overconfident at this point. The party won't even win 80 seats if this continues," he added.

Upon hearing such statements, the Congress party workers at the office at Queens Road in Bengaluru got involved in a verbal strife with KGF Babu. Sources present at the venue claim that KGF Babu insisted the workers to allow him to raise his concerns but the workers did not comply with his requests. KGF Babu was then escorted out of the office by few party leaders who were present.

S Manohar, a party worker had allegedly written a letter to KPCC President D K Shivakumar as well as General Secretary of All India Congress Committee (AICC) for Karnataka Randeep Singh Surjewala. In the letter, Manohar made a demand to suspend KGF Babu.

Following this demand, the Chairman of the KPCC Disciplinary Action Committee, K Rehman Khan suspended KGF Babu for tarnishing the party's reputation. Despite such action taken against KGF Babu, he addressed the media to defend his comments.

"Several irregularities are being observed in the Congress office and I have done nothing wrong. Many party workers are not given the respect they deserve. Saleem Ahmed (KPCC Working President) has been misusing his power. He did not let me enter the Congress office," KGF Babu mentioned.

"In one of my statements, I said that if tickets are given by Congress to aspirants based on their caste, the party can't secure even 80 seats. Party workers started fighting with me before I could complete my sentence. The party will lose 10 to 15 seats if I am removed from the party," KGF Babu said.

It is to be noted that in the MLC elections of 2021, KGF Babu had received a ticket from the Congress. He had declared assets worth Rs. 1,743 crore in his affidavit to the Election Commission, which made him the richest politician in Karnataka. He then contested for the MLC elections from Bengaluru Urban but lost it.